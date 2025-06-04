GRVT Introduces Retail Price Improvement Orders, Bringing Proven Tradfi Execution Benefits Onchain

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRVT , the world's first licensed onchain exchange, has launched Retail Price Improvement (RPI) orders for both web app and mobile, becoming the first decentralized exchange to bring this long-standing traditional finance feature onchain. With this release, GRVT is introducing a more effective and fair mechanism by allowing selected market makers to quote more competitive prices to retail users, while preventing algorithmic traders from accessing these quotes.

RPI has been a core part of equities trading since the early 2000s, and now, for the first time, DeFi users can benefit from it directly in a non-custodial, smart contract–based environment. It works by facilitating price improvement on retail orders, such as exclusive interaction with retail orders, price improvement on execution and so on. This price improvement might seem small on an individual trade, but over time, it adds up to cumulative savings for retail investors.

In traditional stock markets, programs like the NYSE's Retail Liquidity Program have been responsible for saving investors billions of dollars over the years. GRVT's implementation adapts this idea to work onchain, helping everyday crypto users get more out of every trade without any additional complexity.

GRVT's RPI order is automatic and fully transparent. When a user places a trade, the system checks whether a better price is available through RPI. If it is, the order is matched accordingly. There's no need to change settings or toggle anything on. The system is built to improve execution in the background, while users stay fully in control of their funds.

This launch sets GRVT apart by bringing onchain trading closer to traditional finance standards, where users can benefit from better execution prices through protected order types.

To support the rollout, GRVT is preparing a Tap and Trade competition on both its web and Android platforms. The competition is designed to help users try the new feature in a live environment while learning how RPI benefits their trades. Full details of the campaign will be shared ahead of the launch.

Hong Yea, co-founder and CEO of GRVT , commented, "RPI is more than a new order type. It's a meaningful step forward for the DeFi ecosystem. By delivering better prices to retail users without requiring trust in third parties, GRVT is proving that self-custody and advanced execution no longer have to be trade-offs. It's a practical improvement that gives traders a real edge, while preserving everything that makes DeFi valuable."

For more information on GRVT RPI order, including matching rules and trading rules, visit:

Disclaimer: Perpetuals trading of cryptocurrencies is subject to high market risk and price volatility and you may be called upon at short notice to commit further margin deposits or risk being liquidated. This content is not a distribution of, or an offer or solicitation to provide, financial services or products, nor a representation as to their suitability or legality for you. GRVT is not a regulated entity and your funds are not subject to regulatory protection. Before making any decision based on this content, please seek financial and legal advice, and carefully review our Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer in full.

Singapore users: GRVT is not licensed, approved, authorised, designated, recognised, registered or otherwise regulated under any legislation administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). As such, users will not have the benefit of any regulatory safeguards imposed by the MAS.

About GRVT:

GRVT (pronounced "gravity") is the world's first licensed onchain exchange, where traditional banking meets decentralized innovation on one regulated, compliant, and trustless financial market place.

A blockchain-based platform that is democratizing how wealth is created and shared, GRVT allows everyday people to trade, invest, and grow their wealth by providing direct access to top industry traders and investors.

