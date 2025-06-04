Kevin Cohen Joins Manhattan West As Managing Director To Lead Late-Stage Venture Capital Group

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan West, a modern investment firm offering a fully integrated platform of wealth management services and proprietary alternative investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Cohen as Managing Director of the firm's Late-Stage Venture Capital group. A pioneer in the secondary venture market, Cohen brings nearly two decades of experience in sourcing and executing strategic investments in high-growth private companies.

Cohen joins Manhattan West following a distinguished career at Manhattan Venture Partners (MVP), where he served as Partner and played an instrumental role in building one of the most recognized platforms in the secondary venture market. During his tenure, Cohen played a key role in helping MVP complete over $2 billion in transaction volume, carving a path for investor access to pre-IPO companies and providing liquidity solutions for shareholders.

"Having been instrumental in building successful secondary businesses at both Wedbush Securities and MVP, I'm thrilled about this next chapter," said Cohen. "I'm particularly excited to join Manhattan West's exceptional team and build upon the strong foundation the firm has already established."

As Managing Director, Cohen will lead Manhattan West's initiatives in the late-stage venture and secondary markets, expanding the firm's presence in a rapidly evolving sector. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to delivering differentiated investment opportunities in the private markets.

"The secondary market for late-stage venture has never been more vital," Cohen added. "As companies stay private longer, there's growing demand for thoughtful, strategic liquidity solutions-especially for early investors, employees, and founders. It's a pivotal time to be operating in this space."

Lorenzo Esparza, CEO and Founding Principal of Manhattan West, commented on the appointment, saying, "Kevin's addition reflects our continued commitment to expanding Manhattan West's investment platform. We're focused on providing our clients with access to compelling, differentiated opportunities across a broad range of asset classes, and venture capital remains a key pillar in that strategy."

Cohen's background spans institutional trading, venture capital, and private market investing. Before MVP, he was Senior Vice President and Head of the Private Company Strategies Group at Wedbush Securities, where he executed some of the earliest direct secondary investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Merrill Lynch and Wedbush's Institutional Equities group, with a focus on the technology, media, and consumer sectors.

"With cutting-edge breakthroughs emerging from sectors like artificial intelligence, space exploration, and defense tech, I believe we're still in the early innings of what will be a transformative and prosperous era for growth investing," said Cohen. "Money managers, both professional and individual, are increasingly turning to private markets for outsized returns-a trend that shows no sign of slowing."

Cohen holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, and has passed FINRA Series 7, 63, 65, and 55 exams. He resides in Manhattan Beach, CA, with his wife and two sons.

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West is a wealth management and alternative investment firm for individuals and institutions founded by former J.P. Morgan executives. One of the firm's key value-adds comes from exclusive access to direct, private investment opportunities. Contrary to many firms that only outsource underwriting work to external fund managers, Manhattan West also internally sources, underwrites, finances, and executes transactions with a key focus on private equity and venture capital. Clients benefit from an increased investment opportunity landscape and can selectively add exposure to a broad spectrum of asset classes to their investment portfolios.

