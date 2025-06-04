Nobleai Introduces Powerful, Practical AI Solutions For Chemistry And Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NobleAI's powerful yet easy-to-use VIP Platform and data-efficient, private SBAI models solve real-world problems and accelerate innovation from months to minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI announced today commercial availability of its best-in-class VIP (Visualizations, Insights & Predictions) Platform, an enterprise-grade SaaS offering that delivers the richest feature-set in the rapidly-growing materials informatics sector. For chemistry, the VIP Platform dramatically speeds up the development of molecules, compounds, and formulations while reducing the cost and waste associated with the current slow, iterative, lab-centric paradigm. Energy companies use NobleAI's solutions to enhance forecasting accuracy, improve asset performance and reduce operational uncertainty. In both sectors, the result is faster time to market, better technical decisions, and greater profitability.

NobleAI also announced the availability of two new pre-built applications that run on the VIP Platform. Deploy Your Own Models (DYOM) and Model Builder For Formulation (MBFF) are industry-first capabilities that democratize access to advanced predictive modeling technology, making powerful practical AI tools accessible across any enterprise. These two new applications join the previously released Risk Assessment and Ingredient Replacement (RAIR ) applications in the expanding VIP Platform ecosystem.

“Innovation in chemistry and energy has been constrained by slow and expensive development cycles, even as digital transformation has reshaped other sectors,” said NobleAI CEO Sunil Sanghavi.“NobleAI's VIP Platform and Science-Based AI technology transform that paradigm fundamentally. We help companies develop and deploy solutions for their real-world problems, whether molecules or oil wells or anything in between. And we do this with unmatched speed, as companies can now do on laptops what previously had to be done in labs, and can achieve results in minutes or days, not months or years. Our practical AI solutions reduce risk and deliver increased revenues and profits for our enterprise customers.”

"This is a seminal year for the fusion of AI and science. NobleAI is redefining possibilities by transforming innovation through intelligent, iterative design across industries from chemicals to energy and materials," said Sudeep Basu, PhD, Global Innovation Practice Leader, Frost & Sullivan.

VIP Platform: Transformational Capabilities

The VIP Platform is an integrated suite of tools for creating and using AI models to solve complex challenges in chemistry, materials and energy. It is the only solution on the market delivering science-based ensemble models, incorporating multiple use case-relevant scales (from molecular to meso to macro) as well as all appropriate scientific principles. This architecture, the core of NobleAI's proprietary SBAI technology, delivers high-confidence predictions even with limited training data. All customer data is strictly private and used only for that customer's model.

The VIP Platform enables development teams to generate predictions by conducting rapid virtual,“in-silico” experiments - including forward and inverse design, and systematically varying ingredient volume or concentrations to test performance impacts (parameter sweeps) - before testing a few promising candidates in the lab, dramatically accelerating the development process.

Scientists can check the predictions through explainable AI models, trace predictions back to their scientific foundations, and examine outcomes at any level of detail - eliminating the "black box" problem of today's AI solutions.

Other core capabilities of the platform include visualizations and insights. These enable users to explore, compare, and understand model predictions through intuitive, interactive visuals. Teams can analyze prediction uncertainty, generate custom charts and graphs, and compare results side by side to identify trends and optimize outcomes. Interactive side-by-side chart analysis tools, along with suggested experiments for validation, help users interpret AI results quickly and confidently -- turning predictions into actionable insights.

VIP is a modern, full-stack platform built with enterprise-grade security and flexible cloud deployment options.

VIP Applications: Democratizing AI

NobleAI is also introducing two powerful, no-code applications on the scalable VIP Platform that democratize access to AI across the enterprise:

Deploy Your Own Models (DYOM) enables data science teams to securely integrate and deploy their own proprietary AI models on the VIP Platform. Lab scientists and other users can then run these models on their own and access the full set of rich capabilities of the VIP Platform. Data science teams are freed to focus on model development and improvement.

Model Builder For Formulations (MBFF) is a transformational application that puts advanced science-based model creation directly in the hands of product developers and formulators without requiring data science expertise. Through an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, users can upload any available data, define inputs and outputs, and select preferred performance metrics. MBFF validates data quality and generates candidate SBAI models using NobleAI's proprietary technology. Users can select and deploy the most appropriate model directly within the VIP Platform.

With the launch of the VIP Platform and its growing suite of applications, NobleAI is transforming how chemistry and energy companies apply practical AI to real-world challenges. NobleAI delivers unmatched speed, scientific rigor and commercial impact - transforming how innovation happens.

About NobleAI

NobleAI delivers practical AI solutions for complex challenges in chemistry and energy. Our data-efficient Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology combines with the powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform, and enables customers to compress months of work into minutes. Our commercially proven solutions, built on secure, enterprise-ready technology, are trusted by global enterprises to drive innovation, build market share and improve profitability across a wide range of challenges. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo. For more information about NobleAI, SBAI and the VIP platform, please visit

