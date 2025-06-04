403
Leaders Congratulate South Korea’s New President
(MENAFN) Several international leaders on Wednesday extended their felicitations to South Korea’s newly elected Leader Lee Jae-myung, following his triumph in snap elections that were called after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law.
Lee Jae-myung, the head of South Korea’s principal opposition Democratic Party, has been chosen as the nation’s 14th president.
Among those offering their congratulations were Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, both welcoming the change in leadership.
"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration as the new President of South Korea,” Prime Minister Ishiba stated on X.
He emphasized the importance of cooperation between Japan and South Korea as neighboring countries, saying, “Japan and South Korea are important neighboring countries that should cooperate as partners in addressing the challenges faced by the international community.”
Ishiba expressed hope that the relationship between Japan and South Korea would steadily improve, with continued communication between both administrations while prioritizing cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Similarly, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his congratulations and looked forward to strengthening bilateral relations under President Lee’s leadership.
“I extend my warmest congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea,” Anwar posted on X.
He also remarked, “This marks a turning point for South Korea, a nation that has emerged from a period of intense contest and scrutiny with resilience and democratic resolve.”
