Firms From £60 Billion Facilities Management Industry Sign Letter Expressing 'Deep Concern' With Employee Rights Bill

Dominic Ponniah (left) with Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- More than 120 firms in the facilities management sector have signed an open letter expressing 'deep concern' with Employment Rights Bill.The Bill proposes large-scale changes to employment law including increasing union powers and giving full rights from day one of employment.Facilities management firms keep Britain's hospitals, airports, offices and factories clean and secure. The industry employs more than 1.4 million people in the UK and generates £60 billion for the UK economy.CEO's of London-based Cleanology Dominic Ponniah and Think FM Malcolm Hills co-authored the letter which has been signed by 128 other FM firms including sector leaders Mitie, OCS Group and Churchill Group.In the letter they said 'we are deeply concerned that some of the bill's provisions will have serious unintended consequences that could harm both good employers and the very employees that the bill seeks to protect'.Mr Ponniah said:“Introducing day-one unfair dismissal rights will increase the legal and financial risk of taking on new hires and discourage employers from offering opportunities to individuals who need a first step, a second chance, or time to prove themselves.“Probationary periods are a vital part of responsible recruitment, allowing both parties to assess suitability before long-term commitments are made.”The open letter to PM Sir Keir Starmer, Deputy PM Angela Rayner and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds setting out strong opposition to key elements of the proposed Employment Rights Bill and all the signatories can be read here .

Isabel Jones

Higginson Strategy

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.