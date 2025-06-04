RPC Provider Spectrumnodes With 150+ Networks Supported Has Just Launched

RPC Provider spectrumnodes

SpectrumNodes, a high-performance RPC provider, launches with 150+ chains supported and a free tier for developers to start building instantly.

- Lewis C.

PACEVILLE, ST JULIANS, MALTA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simply Staking , a leader in decentralized infrastructure and blockchain validation services, proudly announces the public launch of spectrumnodes, a robust RPC Provider (Remote Procedure Call) now live and ready for developers, enterprises, and protocols to build on. Spectrum Nodes supports a staggering 150+ blockchain networks from day one and offers a free tier for developers to start testing and integrating immediately.

With the explosion of multi-chain applications and Web3 services, reliable access to fast, scalable, and secure blockchain data has become essential. Spectrum Nodes was built to meet this demand, delivering high-performance RPC endpoints and developer tooling across an ever-growing spectrum of Layer 1s, Layer 2s, and appchains.

Key Highlights of Spectrum Nodes:

. Supports 150+ Chains: From Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos Hub to emerging networks like Fuel, Berachain, and Starknet, Spectrum Nodes offers one of the most comprehensive chain coverages in the RPC market.

. Free Tier Access: Developers can instantly spin up test environments with no upfront cost, enabling frictionless prototyping and experimentation.

Production-Ready Infrastructure: Spectrum Nodes is designed for scale, handling 700M+ daily requests without downtime or rate-limiting.

. Blazing-Fast Performance: With globally distributed nodes and load-balanced architecture, Spectrum Nodes minimizes latency and ensures maximum uptime for dApps, wallets, or analytics tools.

A Unified Gateway for Multichain Development

“Infrastructure fragmentation has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in Web3,” said Lew C., Director of Marketing at Simply Staking.“With Spectrum Nodes, we're solving this at the root level - giving builders unified access to 150+ blockchains through a single, battle-tested platform.”

Spectrum Nodes is a natural extension of Simply Staking's long-standing mission: to simplify and strengthen the decentralized economy. As the team behind validators on Cosmos, Ethereum, Fuel, and more, Simply Staking brings years of hands-on operational experience into RPC provisioning, ensuring Spectrum Nodes meets the rigorous needs of real-world applications.

Built by Developers, Designed for Developers

Spectrum Nodes was built by developers who deeply understand protocol upgrades, and actively contribute to client and tooling improvements. This validator-first philosophy ensures that Spectrum Nodes remain in sync with fast-moving ecosystems and can react quickly to chain-specific issues.

Spectrum Nodes also offers a developer-centric experience with detailed documentation, quick-start SDKs, and easy-to-use dashboards.

Free Trial Available

Developers can get started at spectrumnodes by signing up for the free tier, which includes access to core endpoints across all supported chains. Teams can then scale into pro or enterprise plans as their traffic and reliability needs evolve.

About Simply Staking

Simply Staking is a top-tier blockchain infrastructure provider and validator operator. The team supports dozens of PoS networks and powers staking services, governance tooling, and data APIs for Web3 ecosystems. With a focus on decentralization, performance, and transparency, Simply Staking is trusted by developers, investors, and protocols worldwide.

Lewis C

Simply VC Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.