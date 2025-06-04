Need For Time-Bound Redressal Of Pension-Related Grievances: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday called for more citizen-centric and compassionate innovations in pension administration, asserting that the government's duty toward its senior citizens must be fulfilled with both urgency and empathy.

Dr Singh emphasised a time-bound redressal mechanism of pension-related grievances, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader governance model that places the citizen at the Centre.

Speaking at the 13th All India Pension Adalat held here, the minister underscored the need for administrative sensitivity and efficiency in ensuring the dignity of India's pensioners.

“A pensioner, who has dedicated a lifetime of service to the nation, should not have to run from pillar to post for what is rightfully theirs,” he said, urging departments to adopt a“whole-of-government” approach in resolving such matters.

The minister said that redressal should not merely be reactive, but also anticipatory, supported by technology and driven by compassion.

Since their inception in September 2017, 12 Pension Adalats have been held across the country, taking up a total of 25,416 cases - of which 18,157 have been successfully resolved.

That translates to a resolution rate of over 71 percent, a number Dr Singh cited as proof of the initiative's effectiveness.

Dr Singh encouraged the use of digital means to reach pensioners who may not be able to attend in person.

“These Adalats represent not just a platform for grievance redressal, but a promise from the government that no voice will go unheard,” he said.

The Minister also reiterated that digital initiatives like CPENGRAMS (Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) must be leveraged for real-time tracking and resolution.

Dr Singh urged departments and officials to treat pensioners not just as beneficiaries but as“respected members of the administrative family.”

Noting that most grievances stem from avoidable delays or procedural issues, he called for greater inter-departmental coordination and accountability.

The Minister said that the Adalat is not just a redressal forum, but also a barometer of administrative performance.“When citizens feel heard and respected, it builds trust in governance,” he remarked.