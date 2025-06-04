403
Dubai Real Estate Market Shatters Records With Historic AED66.8 Bn Of Transactions In May 2025, Property Finder Reveals
The performance was driven by strong growth in ready transactions, for both primary and secondary segments. Primary ready sales more than quadrupled compared to May 2024, reaching AED17.9 billion. This represented a 314% increase in value across 2,400 transactions and a 145% growth. Secondary ready sales also reached a new peak, with 6,078 transactions worth AED24 billion, representing 8% and 21% year-over-year growth in volume and value, respectively, underscoring strong and sustained demand in the resale market. Key data highlights: Primary market continues its dominance: Overall, primary ready and off-plan sales skyrocketed, rising by 65% year-over-year to reach AED 37 billion in May 2025. Secondary market shows resilience: Overall, the secondary sales market set a new record in May 2025, with AED 29 billion in transaction value and 8,471 transactions, up 23% and 15% year-over-year, respectively. Strategic investment hotspots: Business Bay emerged as a premium investment magnet, capturing 5% of total primary transaction value despite representing only 3% of volume, indicating high-value, sophisticated investment activity. Al Barsha demonstrated broad market appeal, accounting for 2% of total value while commanding 5% of transaction volume, showcasing strong demand across price points. A notable AED 1.5 billion land transaction in Palm Deira further underscored institutional confidence in Dubai's long-term growth trajectory, bolstered by strong resale activity in key communities such as Business Bay, Al Barsha, and Wadi Al Safa 3. Consumer behaviour trends: Consumer preferences have stayed steady for the past one year, with apartments dominating demand from home seekers, representing 78% of rental searches and 60% of buyer interest. While studios attracted 21% of rental searches and only 15% of purchase interest, one-bedroom units commanded 35% of purchase searches and 38% of rental searches. This imbalance could potentially suggest that while studios are more attractive for budget-conscious renters, buyers tend to prioritise larger units, due to perceived long-term value, livability, or investment potential. Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said,“Just when we thought April was Dubai's most significant month in terms of transaction value at AED62.1 bn, May eclipsed this with AED66.8 billion in transaction value. This underscores the sustainability of the trends driving current growth. Dubai continues to lead real estate innovation by example, as evidenced by the recent launch of the region's first licensed tokenized property investment platform by Dubai Land Department. With the remarkable growth in population this year, welcoming nearly 1,000 new residents each day – double of last year's daily visitor arrivals, demand for housing is poised to reach peak levels. Against this backdrop, the real estate market is enjoying positive momentum, fuelled by digital transformation, international investor appetite, and a surge in demand for premium living. Real estate leaders who participated in Property Finder's recent roundtable are confident of transaction activity picking up throughout 2025, buoyed by unprecedented interest from international investors, alongside a strong off-plan performance and vibrant luxury resale activity. These trends speak to the city's enduring appeal and resilience, even amid global uncertainty. As Dubai shapes the future of real estate, Property Finder remains committed to empowering buyers and investors with the insights they need to move with confidence.”
