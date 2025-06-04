Dubai Investments Park Concludes 17Th Corporate Sports Competition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Unique in scale and ambition, the one-of-its-kind event in Dubai reinforces community, wellness, and corporate citizenship

Dubai, UAE,June 2025: Dubai Investments Park (DIP), the unique integrated commercial, industrial & residential community in the Middle East, wholly-owned by Dubai Investments PJSC successfully concluded the 17th edition of its Corporate Sports Competitions with a vibrant awards ceremony, marking the culmination of two months of high-energy sporting action, teamwork, and community engagement. The event was held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

Held from April to June 2025, this year's edition witnessed a record turnout, with teams from DIP-based companies competing across 19 diverse sports disciplines, including Outdoor Football, Outdoor Cricket, Basketball, Swimming, Volleyball, Padel Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton, Billiards, Chess, Carom, Bowling, Tennis, and more.

One-of-its-kind in Dubai, the DIP Corporate Sports Competitions are designed to go beyond the playing field-promoting collaboration among corporations, fostering employee well-being, and encouraging a culture of teamwork and mutual respect. With its growing scale and impact, the event has become a much-anticipated fixture in Dubai's corporate calendar, serving as a powerful platform for companies to demonstrate corporate citizenship and social responsibility.

The 2025 tournament saw outstanding performances and fierce competition, culminating in a historic win for Emirates Glass, which topped the overall leaderboard for the first time with 351 points (7 Gold, 2 Silver, and 5 Bronze). Emicool followed closely in second place with 285 points (3 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze), while Gulf Drug secured third with 115 points, and Seven Seas placed fourth with 107 points.

From thrilling matches to moments of resilience and sportsmanship, each game reflected the dedication, discipline, and camaraderie that define DIP's business community.

The event was proudly sponsored by NMC Hospital and Delta Systems, with additional support from several valued partners, whose contributions helped make the competition a resounding success.

About Dubai Investments Park:

Dubai Investments Park (DIP) is a unique, self-contained mixed-use industrial, commercial and residential complex operated by Dubai Investments Park Development Company LLC. Spread across an area of 2,300 hectares (with 1,700 hectares leased), its masterplan was developed in 1997. DIP is strategically located within minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport. It has been designed as a city within a city offering world-class infrastructure and outstanding facilities and services. A subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, DIP is divided into three distinct zones – each setting the benchmark for high quality projects in a well-planned, fully-integrated master community development.