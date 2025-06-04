403
Death Toll from India Floods Increases
(MENAFN) The fatality count due to floods and intense rainfall in the northeastern states of India has climbed to 44, with at least six new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Since last week, heavy downpours have displaced thousands across the northern regions of India, triggering widespread flooding and landslides throughout the area.
Officials from Assam, a northeastern state, announced on Wednesday that the flood-related death toll in the region has reached 12, including six recent fatalities in the past day.
Additionally, landslides have claimed five lives, bringing the total number of deaths in Assam to 17 so far.
Floodwaters have impacted at least 1,489 villages and affected approximately 617,136 people in Assam alone.
In the state of Arunachal Pradesh, authorities reported 12 deaths linked to rain-related events.
The Indian Army stated on Wednesday that it is leading ongoing search and rescue missions despite facing severe weather conditions and treacherous terrain following a destructive landslide in northern Sikkim.
“Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialized teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues,” the military declared.
This week in Sikkim, the army also mourned the loss of two soldiers and one porter who died in the landslides.
Other northeastern states have similarly reported casualties in recent days, according to official sources.
