Beijing plan to make tourism more gravitating
(MENAFN) During the Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference on Tuesday, the city announced a comprehensive action plan aimed at elevating its services for foreign travelers. The initiative follows a notable 57.1 percent rise in international visitors to 1.46 million between January and April this year compared to the same period last year.
The newly introduced plan features 22 targeted steps grouped under four main areas: product development, promotional activities, service upgrades, and support mechanisms. On the product front, the focus is on strengthening the "Beijing Central Axis" brand and offering a wider range of experiences, such as tours of world heritage sites, hutong explorations, and cycling trips along the axis.
For service enhancements, the city aims to improve its international flight connectivity, simplify entry procedures by setting up special zones for one-stop issuance of "temporary entry permits," and expand acceptance of foreign bank cards for contactless subway payments, thereby improving accessibility for visitors.
“Beijing’s inbound tourism is surging, marked by rising visitor numbers and higher spending,” said Sima Hong, deputy mayor of Beijing. She emphasized the city’s desire to partner with international stakeholders to ignite a "Beijing Travel" boom, offering travelers more open, convenient, and engaging experiences.
The conference also highlighted 10 new themed travel routes under the "Beijing’s New Discoveries" initiative, which will cater to a variety of interests, including culinary tours, experiences of intangible cultural heritage, and night cruises.
