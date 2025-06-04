403
Ukraine Urges Russia to Respond to Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Ukraine is pressing Russia for a response to a proposal that outlines Kyiv’s approach to resolving the ongoing conflict.
This peace blueprint was handed to Moscow ahead of the latest round of direct discussions held in Istanbul, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who made a statement late Tuesday.
The city of Istanbul hosted the second phase of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Monday.
This dialogue followed an earlier meeting in the same Turkish city on May 16.
In the most recent round, both nations came to an understanding to conduct further exchanges of prisoners of war.
This effort will prioritize individuals who are youngest or critically injured.
Additionally, the sides agreed to facilitate the return of the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each country.
During the negotiations, both delegations presented documents that reflected their own perspectives on achieving a lasting peace agreement.
Ukraine, however, had submitted its draft proposal before the meeting, while Russia chose to unveil its version only during the Istanbul talks.
Commenting on the outcome via a statement on X, Sybiha expressed frustration over Russia’s continued silence regarding Ukraine’s peace draft.
He emphasized that although the issue was raised during the negotiations, the Russian delegation failed to offer any feedback “neither during the meeting nor after.”
“We demand Russia’s reply. Each day of silence from them proves their wish to continue the war,” Sybiha asserted.
He criticized the Russian delegation for presenting what he described as “a set of old ultimatums that do not move the situation any closer to true peace” and for exhibiting “a lack of a constructive approach.”
While acknowledging advancements in the area of prisoner exchanges, Sybiha remarked that broader and more meaningful progress could be achieved “if the Russians reciprocated Ukraine’s constructiveness.”
