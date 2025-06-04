US Commerce Secy Optimistic On Prospects Of US-India Trade Agreement

MENAFN - KNN India)US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick expressed strong optimism regarding the prospects for a comprehensive trade agreement between the United States and India, stating that negotiations have reached a productive stage with both nations identifying mutually beneficial arrangements.

Speaking at the eighth US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Lutnick indicated that stakeholders should anticipate a formal agreement in the near term, emphasising that both countries have successfully identified common ground for advancing their trade relationship.

Lutnick characterised the current negotiation environment as exceptionally positive, noting that both nations have positioned appropriate representatives to facilitate productive discussions.

The negotiations address India's existing tariff framework, which includes protective measures of up to 100 percent on various categories of imported goods.

Lutnick acknowledged that President Trump has indicated willingness to address these trade barriers directly, characterising India's current approach as protectionist while expressing confidence that both sides recognise the need for more balanced trade arrangements.

US objectives center on securing enhanced market access for American businesses operating in India, with particular emphasis on reducing the existing trade deficit between the two nations.

The proposed framework would provide reciprocal benefits, offering India preferential access to American markets in exchange for tariff reductions and expanded market access opportunities for US companies.

Lutnick acknowledged specific areas of concern that have affected US-India relations, particularly India's defense procurement practices and participation in international economic frameworks.

He noted that India's historical practice of purchasing military equipment from Russia has created tension with US policymakers, though he indicated that India is moving toward increased defense procurement from American suppliers.

The Commerce Secretary also addressed India's participation in the BRICS economic grouping, which has explored alternatives to dollar-denominated international transactions.

While acknowledging American concerns about initiatives that could potentially undermine the US dollar's global role, Lutnick indicated that India has clarified its position and is not actively pursuing policies designed to weaken American economic influence.

The negotiations proceed against a backdrop of India's strong economic performance, which Lutnick characterised as extraordinary.

Lutnick expressed confidence that both nations are addressing outstanding concerns through direct engagement and transparent communication.

