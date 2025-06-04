Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Strikes Target Southern Syria - NGO

2025-06-04 07:49:58
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIRUT - Israel hit southern Syria with a series of strikes overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, a rights NGO said, as Israel said it had targeted weapons belonging to Syrian authorities following the launch of projectiles.

"Violent explosions shook southern Syria, notably the town of Quneitra and the Daraa region, following Israeli aerial strikes" that caused no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, with Israel blaming the Damascus government for the two projectiles launched onto its territory from Syria.

