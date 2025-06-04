403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Revokes Emergency Abortion Rule
(MENAFN) The United States government declared on Tuesday that it has rescinded a regulation established by the Biden administration.
This rule had obligated hospitals to offer emergency abortions to pregnant individuals experiencing life-threatening conditions, even in areas where abortion is prohibited or heavily limited.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), operating under the Department of Health and Human Services, explained that the rescinded guideline no longer aligns with the current policy stance of Leader Donald Trump’s administration.
This policy change follows the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic ruling that had secured abortion rights at the federal level.
In response to that reversal, the Biden administration had invoked the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) of 1986.
This legislation mandates that hospitals receiving federal funding must provide treatment or stabilization for patients facing emergencies, including those requiring medically necessary abortions.
Although EMTALA does not directly reference abortion, previous presidential administrations since George W. Bush have interpreted the statute to encompass emergency abortions in cases where the patient's health or life is endangered.
Health law scholar and Georgetown University professor Lawrence O. Gostin shared his concerns with a news agency, stating the Trump administration’s reversal “basically gives a bright green light to hospitals in red states to turn away pregnant women who are in peril.”
Despite not expressly permitting hospitals to reject emergency abortion care, the Trump administration has asserted that medical centers are still obligated to follow federal emergency treatment laws—though it did not specify whether those laws still protect abortion services.
This rule had obligated hospitals to offer emergency abortions to pregnant individuals experiencing life-threatening conditions, even in areas where abortion is prohibited or heavily limited.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), operating under the Department of Health and Human Services, explained that the rescinded guideline no longer aligns with the current policy stance of Leader Donald Trump’s administration.
This policy change follows the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic ruling that had secured abortion rights at the federal level.
In response to that reversal, the Biden administration had invoked the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) of 1986.
This legislation mandates that hospitals receiving federal funding must provide treatment or stabilization for patients facing emergencies, including those requiring medically necessary abortions.
Although EMTALA does not directly reference abortion, previous presidential administrations since George W. Bush have interpreted the statute to encompass emergency abortions in cases where the patient's health or life is endangered.
Health law scholar and Georgetown University professor Lawrence O. Gostin shared his concerns with a news agency, stating the Trump administration’s reversal “basically gives a bright green light to hospitals in red states to turn away pregnant women who are in peril.”
Despite not expressly permitting hospitals to reject emergency abortion care, the Trump administration has asserted that medical centers are still obligated to follow federal emergency treatment laws—though it did not specify whether those laws still protect abortion services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment