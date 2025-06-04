Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Revokes Emergency Abortion Rule

Trump Revokes Emergency Abortion Rule


2025-06-04 07:48:23
(MENAFN) The United States government declared on Tuesday that it has rescinded a regulation established by the Biden administration.

This rule had obligated hospitals to offer emergency abortions to pregnant individuals experiencing life-threatening conditions, even in areas where abortion is prohibited or heavily limited.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), operating under the Department of Health and Human Services, explained that the rescinded guideline no longer aligns with the current policy stance of Leader Donald Trump’s administration.

This policy change follows the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic ruling that had secured abortion rights at the federal level.

In response to that reversal, the Biden administration had invoked the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) of 1986.

This legislation mandates that hospitals receiving federal funding must provide treatment or stabilization for patients facing emergencies, including those requiring medically necessary abortions.

Although EMTALA does not directly reference abortion, previous presidential administrations since George W. Bush have interpreted the statute to encompass emergency abortions in cases where the patient's health or life is endangered.

Health law scholar and Georgetown University professor Lawrence O. Gostin shared his concerns with a news agency, stating the Trump administration’s reversal “basically gives a bright green light to hospitals in red states to turn away pregnant women who are in peril.”

Despite not expressly permitting hospitals to reject emergency abortion care, the Trump administration has asserted that medical centers are still obligated to follow federal emergency treatment laws—though it did not specify whether those laws still protect abortion services.

MENAFN04062025000045017167ID1109635662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search