Floods in Northeast India Leave Dozens Dead
(MENAFN) The death toll from relentless floods and torrential rainfall across northeastern India has surged to 44, with six additional fatalities confirmed within the last 24 hours, officials reported on Wednesday.
Since last week, severe downpours have triggered widespread flooding and landslides, displacing thousands across northern and northeastern regions of the country.
Authorities in Assam confirmed Wednesday that the state's flood-related fatalities have risen to 12, including six deaths recorded in the past day. Additionally, five more lives were lost to landslides, bringing the total number of deaths in Assam to 17.
The disaster has impacted 1,489 villages and displaced approximately 617,136 residents in the state.
In neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, officials confirmed that 12 individuals have died due to rain-related incidents.
Meanwhile, the Indian army is spearheading intensive search and rescue missions in Sikkim, navigating treacherous terrain and volatile weather following a major landslide in the state's northern sector.
"Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialized teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues," the army stated on Wednesday.
Earlier this week in Sikkim, the army confirmed the deaths of two soldiers and one porter due to landslides.
Officials noted that other northeastern states have also reported fatalities in recent days as the extreme weather persists.
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted officials in the flood-affected states, pledging “support” for all impacted regions.
