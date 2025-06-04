Scbio Showcases South Carolina's Life Sciences Surge At Annual BIO Convention In Boston



Life Sciences industry generates an impressive $25 billion in annual economic impact for the Palmetto State.

South Carolina emerges as a Southeastern powerhouse in biomanufacturing, digital health, and biotech specialties. More than 16 companies and organizations with deep roots in South Carolina will join SCbio at BIO 2025.

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by SCbio , South Carolina's unifying life sciences leader, the state's rapidly-growing life sciences industry will be on full display at BIO 2025 , the annual international convention hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization June 16-19 in Boston.

SCbio, and more than 16 life sciences companies and organizations with roots in the Palmetto State, will showcase South Carolina's rapidly growing life sciences ecosystem and highlight the state's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and economic development in the biotech and medtech sectors. As one of the fastest-growing life sciences hubs in the Southeast, South Carolina is home to more than 1,000 life sciences companies, employing over 87,000 professionals.

SCbio's presence at BIO 2025 will serve as a platform to engage with global industry leaders, promote investment opportunities, and spotlight the talent, infrastructure, and partnerships driving life sciences growth across South Carolina. With an annual economic impact of $25.7 billion, life sciences is the fastest growing business segment in South Carolina. Since 2017, South Carolina life science jobs have grown two times the average of other southeastern states. In 2024, the South Carolina Department of Commerce recognized the life sciences as a top three business priority for economic growth. As such, the state is committed to fueling innovation, driving growth, and amplifying its position as a burgeoning leader in the advancement of life and science in unison.

"This is an incredible opportunity to tell the South Carolina story on a global stage," said James Chappell, President and CEO of SCbio. "From cutting-edge research and biomanufacturing to our workforce pipeline and pro-business climate, South Carolina has become a destination for life sciences companies looking to grow, innovate and lead the next era of health and science."

SCbio will sponsor the South Carolina pavilion at booth #447 and host events, meetings, and networking opportunities throughout the convention to foster strategic partnerships and promote the state's expanding capabilities in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and digital health.

The South Carolina delegation at BIO will include multiple companies and organizations from South Carolina, including BFS manufacturer Ritedose, economic development partners such as the South Carolina Department of Commerce, I-77 Alliance and others.

To schedule a meeting with the SCbio team at BIO 2025, please visit scbio or contact Connor Watkins, director of marketing, at [email protected] .

About SCbio

SCbio is the definitive, unifying leader in South Carolina's life sciences sector, fostering authentic collaboration and innovation across academia, startups, government and established enterprises. As a member-driven economic development organization, SCbio represents more than 1,000 organizations employing more than 87,000 professionals. Our members are unified by a mission to positively impact humanity through science across the ecosystem of advanced and specialty manufacturing; digital health and the data frontier; and cutting-edge health specializations. For additional information about SCbio and the life sciences industry, or to become a member, visit .

SOURCE SCbio

