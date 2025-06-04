FTI Consulting's Construction, Projects & Assets Practice Adds Digital Transformation Expert Mark White

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mark White as a Senior Managing Director in the Construction, Projects & Assets practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. White, who is based in Houston, joins with more than 20 years of experience helping clients navigate digital transformations that deliver enterprise value throughout the asset lifecycle, including helping clients boost productivity and effectiveness by identifying and implementing various commercial tools and technologies.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. White will help engineering and construction clients plan, execute and manage digital transformations, including the implementation and integration of software products and tools.

“Throughout Mark's career, he has worked directly with clients, collaborating with them to enable transformative change and deliver real business results,” said Garrett Fultz , Global Leader of the Construction, Projects & Assets practice at FTI Consulting.“He will join our deep bench of digital transformation and AI experts to simplify complex solutions for clients by providing a clear vision followed by excellent execution.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. White was Senior Vice President, Product Strategy at Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence, initially responsible for EcoSys, and since 2021, for the entire asset lifecycle portfolio. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, IT Consulting at Faithful+Gould.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. White said,“Organizations seek greater assurance and dependability in their digital transformation efforts. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues at FTI Consulting as we help simplify the technology landscape to eliminate risk and complexity, providing solutions that our clients are eager to adopt.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie

Media Contact:

Matthew