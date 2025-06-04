Briacell Announces Virtual Investor Presentations On Thursday, June 12 And Thursday, June 26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces today that the Company will be conducting two virtual investor presentations on Thursday, June 12, at 12:00 PM EDT and on Thursday, June 26, at 12:00 PM EDT, arranged by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Briacell Therapeutics Corp. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend these live events.

Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the links below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those specifying the date and time that the Company will be conducting the virtual investor presentations, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

