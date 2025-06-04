Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise To PM Modi: MP CM On 'Surrender' Remarks (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Condemning the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's“surrender” remark, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the senior Congress leader must apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video statement posted on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that LoP Rahul Gandhi's presence was meant to strengthen the Congress party, revitalising its foundation and guiding it toward a stronger future.

However, wisdom must come before action; only then can true progress be achieved, Yadav said.

“Respect for elders is a fundamental principle, and his disregard for it is precisely why the people of Madhya Pradesh and the nation have grown disillusioned with the Congress party. If this continues, the party is heading down a misguided path,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said he firmly denounced LoP Rahul Gandhi's words and demanded an immediate apology, stating that such rhetoric cannot go unchecked.

Mohan Yadav also criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, pointing out that it was against cultural norms to pay tribute (to Rahul's grandmother Indira Gandhi) while wearing footwear and that he should have shown greater sensitivity.

Speaking in Bhopal on Tuesday, LoP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that when US President Donald Trump called, PM Modi“surrendered” without hesitation.

He was referring to the recent India-Pakistan face-off in which India had destroyed several terror outfits of Pakistan.

LoP Rahul Gandhi linked this to a broader historical narrative, asserting that the BJP and RSS have a long-standing tendency to bow down rather than stand firm.

“Jaise hi udhar se Trump ne ishara kiya, phone uthaya, kaha – Modi ji kya kar rahe ho? Narendar...surrender.. aur ji huzur kar Modi ji ne Trump ke ishare ka palan kiya...” (Just as Trump gestured, picked up the phone and asked, "What are you doing, Modi ji? Narendar...surrender and saying yes sir, Modi ji followed Trump's order.)

With his comment, LoP Rahul Gandhi positioned Congress as a party of resilience, contrasting it with what he described as the ruling party's submissive approach to global pressure.

LoP Rahul Gandhi was addressing party workers in Bhopal. Drawing a contrast, he highlighted India's firm stance during the 1971 war when the country, under Congress leadership, defied US pressure and successfully broke Pakistan.