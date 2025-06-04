Katra Residents Look Forward To PM Modi's Visit Count Benefits Vande Bharat Trains Will Bring
The historic event will mark the completion of a long-pending railway project aimed at linking Kashmir Valley with the rest of India - an ambitious initiative that began over four decades ago.
IANS spoke to locals where they expressed hope and gratitude for the anticipated economic and social transformation the railway connectivity is expected to bring to the region.
“Finally, our dream of seeing a train in Katra will be fulfilled. It will boost tourism and employment. This connectivity will facilitate travel between Katra and Kashmir and enhance business opportunities. During the summer, airfare used to be very high. Now, with train access, people won't have to spend as much,” said one resident.
Namita, another local, said,“I am very happy that PM Modi will be flagging off the Vande Bharat trains. He has not only improved infrastructure but also supported us during tough times, like after the Pahalgam terror attack.”
Ajit Singh, who runs a business in Katra, highlighted the preparations underway for the Prime Minister's visit.
“We are thrilled to welcome PM Modi. The Vande Bharat trains will definitely boost employment and make our daily lives easier,” he said.
Another resident, Nikhil, shared similar sentiments.
“I want to thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart. These trains will improve tourism, create jobs, and make travel more comfortable. It's a great moment for Katra," he told IANS.
This visit will also be PM Modi's first to J&K following 'Operation Sindoor'-India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan carried out on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.
The inauguration of the train service was scheduled for April 19 but was postponed due to adverse weather. Just three days later, the tragic Pahalgam attack occurred.
PM Modi's visit follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent two-day tour of the region, during which he reviewed security arrangements and visited Poonch to meet victims of cross-border shelling.
