China Emphasizes Independent China, South Korea Ties
(MENAFN) China emphasized on Wednesday that its relationship with South Korea should remain unaffected by influence from any "third party," according to reports from state media.
This statement came as South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, officially began his five-year term in office.
During a press briefing in Beijing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, stated that “the driving force behind the development of China-South Korea relations lies in their shared interests, which are not targeted at any third party and should not be influenced by third-party factors.”
His comments were in response to inquiries regarding China's expectations from the Lee administration.
Lin also noted that President Xi Jinping had extended congratulations to President Lee following his election victory.
South Korea maintains a strategic alliance with the United States, hosting more than 28,500 American military personnel. The region remains a focal point of geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing.
Lin reaffirmed that “China has consistently opposed taking sides and bloc confrontation.”
He also expressed Beijing’s readiness to cooperate with Seoul to ensure the healthy and steady growth of their diplomatic relations.
According to Lin, this collaboration would “bring greater benefits to the people of both countries and play a positive role in advancing peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.”
His comments suggest an intent to strengthen regional cooperation free from external manipulation.
President Lee was elected in an emergency election held on Tuesday after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office due to his unsuccessful attempt to implement martial law in December.
Additionally, Lin urged the United States to "change its old habit of projecting its own behavior onto China and stop sowing discord between China and South Korea," calling for Washington to refrain from actions that could strain Beijing-Seoul ties.
