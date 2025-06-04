403
Trump's Tariff Policies Fuel EU-U.S. Trade Talks Push
(MENAFN) As trade tensions intensify under President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategy, European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated on Wednesday that negotiations with the United States are making headway, with both sides working to preserve progress through ongoing communication.
Sefcovic held talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.
"Had a productive and constructive discussion with US Trade Representative Ambassador Greer on the margins of the OECD Trade Ministerial," Sefcovic wrote on X.
"We're advancing in the right direction at pace - and staying in close contact to maintain the momentum," he added.
The meeting took place shortly after President Trump intensified trade pressure by doubling tariffs on imported steel products to 50%.
On May 23, Trump had also threatened to impose a sweeping 50% tariff on European Union goods starting June 1, claiming negotiations were "going nowhere."
However, following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump pushed the potential implementation date to July 9.
In a more conciliatory tone last week, Trump welcomed the EU’s initiative to accelerate discussions, calling it a step forward.
"I have just been informed that the EU has called to quickly establish meeting dates," Trump wrote on social media, describing the development as a "positive event."
