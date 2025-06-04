403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Farmers fight AI over China’s rice fields
(MENAFN) Beneath the warm June sunshine, vibrant rice paddies spread across the "Tianfu granary" demonstration area in Chongzhou, situated in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Here, an ambitious agricultural experiment is underway.
As the second round of an artificial intelligence-driven rice farming contest continues into its third week, organizers are frequently confronted with a fundamental question: can AI surpass the expertise accumulated through generations of human farming?
The competition, which started on May 15 and runs through September 30, involves six teams of traditional farmers facing off against four groups aided by AI on 1,000 mu (about 66.7 hectares) of fertile land in Sichuan. This modern-day contest, blending old-world know-how with cutting-edge technology, offers a glimpse into China’s broader strategy to advance smart agriculture.
Scattered throughout the fields, sensors capable of capturing multispectral data and solar-powered monitoring poles gather vital information. These AI teams utilize a comprehensive “sky-ground-space” data system designed by the Institute of Urban Agriculture under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
This advanced setup monitors everything from crop health and soil quality to pest threats in real time, feeding the data to cloud-based AI systems that develop planting plans.
“Our team consists of around 10 members, and we plan to cultivate a trial area of 100 mu this year,” said Gao Ying, representing the Qingqiao land cooperative in Chongzhou, approximately 50 kilometers from Chengdu.
As the second round of an artificial intelligence-driven rice farming contest continues into its third week, organizers are frequently confronted with a fundamental question: can AI surpass the expertise accumulated through generations of human farming?
The competition, which started on May 15 and runs through September 30, involves six teams of traditional farmers facing off against four groups aided by AI on 1,000 mu (about 66.7 hectares) of fertile land in Sichuan. This modern-day contest, blending old-world know-how with cutting-edge technology, offers a glimpse into China’s broader strategy to advance smart agriculture.
Scattered throughout the fields, sensors capable of capturing multispectral data and solar-powered monitoring poles gather vital information. These AI teams utilize a comprehensive “sky-ground-space” data system designed by the Institute of Urban Agriculture under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
This advanced setup monitors everything from crop health and soil quality to pest threats in real time, feeding the data to cloud-based AI systems that develop planting plans.
“Our team consists of around 10 members, and we plan to cultivate a trial area of 100 mu this year,” said Gao Ying, representing the Qingqiao land cooperative in Chongzhou, approximately 50 kilometers from Chengdu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment