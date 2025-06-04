Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Farmers fight AI over China’s rice fields

2025-06-04 07:38:06
(MENAFN) Beneath the warm June sunshine, vibrant rice paddies spread across the "Tianfu granary" demonstration area in Chongzhou, situated in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Here, an ambitious agricultural experiment is underway.

As the second round of an artificial intelligence-driven rice farming contest continues into its third week, organizers are frequently confronted with a fundamental question: can AI surpass the expertise accumulated through generations of human farming?

The competition, which started on May 15 and runs through September 30, involves six teams of traditional farmers facing off against four groups aided by AI on 1,000 mu (about 66.7 hectares) of fertile land in Sichuan. This modern-day contest, blending old-world know-how with cutting-edge technology, offers a glimpse into China’s broader strategy to advance smart agriculture.

Scattered throughout the fields, sensors capable of capturing multispectral data and solar-powered monitoring poles gather vital information. These AI teams utilize a comprehensive “sky-ground-space” data system designed by the Institute of Urban Agriculture under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

This advanced setup monitors everything from crop health and soil quality to pest threats in real time, feeding the data to cloud-based AI systems that develop planting plans.

“Our team consists of around 10 members, and we plan to cultivate a trial area of 100 mu this year,” said Gao Ying, representing the Qingqiao land cooperative in Chongzhou, approximately 50 kilometers from Chengdu.

