Housefull 5 To Lal Salaam: Top 8 Movies/Series Releasing In June

June 5th and 6th, 2025, are set for a major entertainment clash! A bunch of big movies and web series are dropping in theaters and on OTT platforms. Here's a look at 8 of them...

1. Thug Life

Release Date: June 5th

Where to Watch: Theaters

This Kamal Haasan starrer, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a pan-India Tamil film.

2. Jaat

Release Date: June 5th

Where to Watch: Netflix

This Sunny Deol action flick, directed by Gopichand Malineni, hit theaters on April 10th, 2025, and is now premiering on Netflix.

3. Pattth

Release Date: June 6th

Where to Watch: Manorama Max

This Malayalam film, directed by Jithin Isaac Thomas, stars Ashiq Safia Abudhakkar and Gowthami Lakshmi Gopalan.

4. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date: June 6th

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This comedy-drama, directed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkummar Rao and Vamika Gabbi. It hit theaters on May 23rd and is still doing well.

5. Lal Salaam

Release Date: June 6th

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

This Tamil film, featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, was released on February 9th, 2024. It's now hitting OTT in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

6. Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Release Date: June 6th

Where to Watch: Theaters

This Malayalam film, directed by Sethunath Padmakumar, stars Asif Ali, Tulsi, Jagadish, and Harsree Ashokan.

7. Housefull 5

Release Date: June 6th

Where to Watch: Theaters

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt. It's the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise.

8. Chhal Kapatt: The Deception

Release Date: June 6th

Where to Watch: Zee5

This Zee5 original series stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Smaran Sahu, Tuhina Das, and Ragini Dwivedi.