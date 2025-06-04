Housefull 5 To Lal Salaam: Top 8 Movies/Series Releasing In June
June 5th and 6th, 2025, are set for a major entertainment clash! A bunch of big movies and web series are dropping in theaters and on OTT platforms. Here's a look at 8 of them...
1. Thug Life
Release Date: June 5th
Where to Watch: Theaters
This Kamal Haasan starrer, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a pan-India Tamil film.
2. Jaat
Release Date: June 5th
Where to Watch: Netflix
This Sunny Deol action flick, directed by Gopichand Malineni, hit theaters on April 10th, 2025, and is now premiering on Netflix.
3. Pattth
Release Date: June 6th
Where to Watch: Manorama Max
This Malayalam film, directed by Jithin Isaac Thomas, stars Ashiq Safia Abudhakkar and Gowthami Lakshmi Gopalan.
4. Bhool Chuk Maaf
Release Date: June 6th
Where to Watch: Prime Video
This comedy-drama, directed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkummar Rao and Vamika Gabbi. It hit theaters on May 23rd and is still doing well.
5. Lal Salaam
Release Date: June 6th
Where to Watch: Sun NXT
This Tamil film, featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, was released on February 9th, 2024. It's now hitting OTT in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
6. Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali
Release Date: June 6th
Where to Watch: Theaters
This Malayalam film, directed by Sethunath Padmakumar, stars Asif Ali, Tulsi, Jagadish, and Harsree Ashokan.
7. Housefull 5
Release Date: June 6th
Where to Watch: Theaters
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt. It's the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise.
8. Chhal Kapatt: The Deception
Release Date: June 6th
Where to Watch: Zee5
This Zee5 original series stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Smaran Sahu, Tuhina Das, and Ragini Dwivedi.
