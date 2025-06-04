Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prabhas Cuts His Fee By 33% For 'The Raja Saab' Find Out How Much He Charged

Prabhas Cuts His Fee By 33% For 'The Raja Saab' Find Out How Much He Charged


2025-06-04 07:31:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas's upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' has a release date: December 5, 2025. News is out about Prabhas's fee for the film. It's claimed he's taken a 33% pay cut.

Reports say Prabhas usually charges ₹150 crore per film, but he's knocked off ₹50 crore for his next flick. So, he's getting around ₹100 crore for 'The Raja

Siyasat reports Prabhas cut his fee after the disappointing performance of his big-budget film 'Adipurush'.'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, was hyped before release, but tanked at the box office, hurting Prabhas's image.'Adipurush', made on a ₹500-700 crore budget, only netted ₹288.15 crore at the box office and ₹393 crore worldwide.'The Raja Saab', a Telugu film directed by Maruthi, has a budget of about ₹450 crore. Will it do well at the box office?

MENAFN04062025007385015968ID1109635614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search