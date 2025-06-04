403
Prabhas Cuts His Fee By 33% For 'The Raja Saab' Find Out How Much He Charged
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas's upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' has a release date: December 5, 2025. News is out about Prabhas's fee for the film. It's claimed he's taken a 33% pay cut.
Reports say Prabhas usually charges ₹150 crore per film, but he's knocked off ₹50 crore for his next flick. So, he's getting around ₹100 crore for 'The RajaSiyasat reports Prabhas cut his fee after the disappointing performance of his big-budget film 'Adipurush'.'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, was hyped before release, but tanked at the box office, hurting Prabhas's image.'Adipurush', made on a ₹500-700 crore budget, only netted ₹288.15 crore at the box office and ₹393 crore worldwide.'The Raja Saab', a Telugu film directed by Maruthi, has a budget of about ₹450 crore. Will it do well at the box office?
