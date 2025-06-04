Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected Soon Check Here

Heavy rain and storms have been hitting the state for days. Today, the Alipore Meteorological Department issued a forecast for more rain and storms across various districts. They say the storms could start within hours!

Kolkata Weather

Everyone's been asking, "Where's the rain?" No worries, the Alipore Meteorological Department predicts rain and storms across several districts starting today.

A cyclonic circulation over East Bihar is expected to bring scattered rain to several districts in South Bengal.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several districts within hours.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, East & West Bardhaman, and North & South 24 Parganas districts.

Heatwave conditions are possible in South 24 Parganas and West Medinipur districts.

Excessive heat is expected in Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, and North 24 Parganas districts.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for North Bengal districts.

Thunderstorms with rain and gusts of 50-60 kmph are possible in Malda, North & South Dinajpur, and Jalpaiguri districts. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Darjeeling district.

What will the weather be like in Bengal on Thursday? A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of South Bengal. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected in Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.

Other districts will experience winds of 30-40 kmph. Rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North & South Dinajpur, and Malda districts of North Bengal.