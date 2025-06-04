Sportsman's Warehouse's Strong Q1 Report Lifts Retail Sentiment Into Bullish Territory

Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) reported quarterly results that surpassed Wall Street Expectations on Tuesday, lifting retail investors' sentiment toward the stock.

Net sales rose to $249.1 million for the first quarter ended on May 3, from $244.2 million last year. Adjusted loss narrowed to $0.41 per share from $0.47 last year.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $238.2 million and a per-share loss of $0.47.

The company posted a 2% rise in same-store sales-its first growth in nearly four years.

Sportsman's Warehouse also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook, projecting net sales growth between -1% and 3.5%.

The company is a U.S. retailer specializing in outdoor sporting goods. It is known for products related to hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and outdoor apparel.

Shares of the company, however, dropped 9% post the results announcement in extended trading. Before that, the stock gained 13.2% in the regular session.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment climbed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day.

SPWH sentiment and message volume as of June 3 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said the company "continue(s) to leverage their two most important categories in shooting sports and fishing and are gaining market share."

Sportsman's Warehouse shares are down 13.1% this year.

