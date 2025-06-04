Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lottery Retail Traders Upbeat After Short Selling Probe Sends Stock Higher


2025-06-04 07:31:22
Lottery (LTRY) announced on Tuesday that it has initiated an investigation into potential short selling of its stock and has engaged legal counsel to assist with the matter.

Paul Hastings LLP will conduct a probe on behalf of the company. The development sent Lottery's penny stock up 8.5% on Tuesday.

The lottery site operator, popularly known for games like Powerball and Mega Millions, believes that false information is being spread about the company, which is hurting its business and stock price.

Lottery suspects illegal naked short selling, citing repeated delivery failures, high short interest, and borrow rates topping 500%.

It did not disclose whether it had identified the malicious actors.

Lottery said in a statement that the investigation builds on prior referrals already made by the company to certain regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, and Nasdaq MarketWatch.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.

LTRY sentiment and message volume as of June 3 | Source: Stocktwits

Lottery has managed to turnaround its business over the past year, securing $250 million in funding and launching Sports to expand into the sports media and live events sectors. 

The company also regained full compliance with Nasdaq and is reportedly pursuing strategic acquisitions to drive growth.

Lottery shares are up 218% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

