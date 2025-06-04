Hyundai Offers Up To Rs 85,000 Discount On Select Models: I20, Exter, Venue And Grand I10 Nios

Planning to buy a new car? Hyundai has a great offer for you! The company is offering massive discounts of up to Rs 85,000 to attract customers. Discounts are available on everything from hatchbacks to SUVs. This is a great opportunity to buy models like the Hyundai i20, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Venue, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios at a reduced price. The company offers bumper discounts on new models through cash discounts, scrap bonuses, and exchange discounts. Let's learn more about these offers.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

If you buy this hatchback, you can get a discount of up to Rs 65,000. The starting ex-showroom price of this car is Rs 5.98 lakh. At this price, you get the base variant. But if you like the higher variant of this car, you will have to spend up to Rs 8.38 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai's compact SUV, which competes with the Tata Punch, offers a discount of up to Rs 55,000. You will have to spend Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to buy the base variant of this car, and up to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom) to buy the higher variant.

Hyundai Venue

If you want to buy this Hyundai SUV, you can save up to Rs 85,000. The ex-showroom price of this car starts from Rs 7.94 lakh. The top variant of this car will be available to you at an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.62 lakh.

Hyundai i20

This sporty-looking hatchback gets a discount of up to Rs 55,000; the ex-showroom price for the base variant of this car is Rs 7.04 lakh and for the higher variant is Rs 11.24 lakh.

Please note that the discounts available on cars with the help of different platforms are explained above. The above discounts vary according to different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.