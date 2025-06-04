Did Nehru Surrender To China In 1963? BJP Drops BOMBSHELL Letter After Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reignited a political storm by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'surrendering' to pressure from the United States during Operation Sindoor.

He claimed that after a phone call from US President Donald Trump, PM Modi 'gave in' and changed India's posture during the operation, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

Addressing Congress workers in Bhopal, Gandhi said,“When Trump called Modi ji, 'Modi ji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender', with 'ji huzoor', Narender ji obeyed. But in 1971, when the US Navy's Seventh Fleet moved in, Indira Gandhi didn't flinch. She split Pakistan anyway.” He added,“This is their character. The RSS-BJP leadership has always written letters of surrender since the Independence movement.”

सरेंडर जानते हो राहुल बाबा, सरेंडर इसको कहते हैं, आपके परम् पूज्य नाना यानि आयरन लेडी के पिता नेहरु जी का यह पत्र है जनवरी 1963 का भारत के चीन युद्ध के हारने के बाद का। घिघिया कर नेहरु जी चीन के प्रधानमंत्री को लिखे कि आपने भारत का पूर्व क्षेत्र में 20 हज़ार किलोमीटर और पश्चिम... twitter/O2Y83dajqL

BJP responds with Nehru's 1963 letter to China

In a sharp response, BJP leader and MP Dr Nishikant Dubey took to X to post a declassified letter written by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to his Chinese counterpart on 1 January 1963, shortly after the 1962 India-China war. Dubey claimed the letter reflected Nehru's submission to China after the military defeat, calling it a“surrender.”

His caption read (translated):

“Do you know what surrender means, Rahul Baba? This is surrender. Your revered grandfather, the father of the so-called 'Iron Lady', wrote this letter after losing the war. He cried to the Chinese PM that they had occupied 20,000 sq km in the east, 6,000 sq km in the west, and taken 4,000 soldiers captive. Yet, we sent Sri Lanka's PM to surrender on our behalf, awaiting your orders.”

What Nehru's letter actually said

Nehru's 1963 letter to the Chinese Prime Minister, visible in the original images posted, is a diplomatic response to China's December 1962 communication. In it, Nehru:



Firmly contests the Chinese narrative blaming India for the conflict.

Asserts that Chinese forces had gradually intruded into Ladakh.

Expresses India's commitment to peaceful resolution and diplomacy.

Rejects China's proposal that Indian forces withdraw from recently occupied areas while Chinese troops remain.

Points out that China had occupied over 20,000 sq km in the eastern sector and 6,000 sq km in the western sector since September 8, 1962, calling this“aggression.” Reiterates that India is committed to peace and that war is“hateful” to the country.

Rahul vs BJP: Surrender narratives from 1962 to now

The BJP's counterattack plays into a larger narrative it has pushed for years - portraying Nehru and Congress as weak on national security, especially regarding China. Dubey's framing of Nehru's letter as“ghighiya kar likha gaya patr” (a whimpering plea) is in line with the BJP's continued efforts to frame the 1962 war as a historic failure of Congress leadership.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is attempting to flip that narrative, accusing the current government of backing down under foreign pressure, unlike previous Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi.

Why this matters now

This exchange is significant as it comes amid increasing political polarisation over foreign policy. It also shows how history, especially involving China, continues to be weaponised in India's domestic politics. The resurfacing of a 62-year-old letter speaks volumes about the ongoing relevance - and reinterpretation - of India's post-independence strategic choices.

As Parliament prepares for its Monsoon session starting July 21, such exchanges are likely to fuel further debate between the Opposition and the ruling party on matters of defence, diplomacy, and legacy.