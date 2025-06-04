1,008 Car Engines Stolen From Kia India Plant In Three Years, Employees Under Scanner

Delhi: Two former Kia India employees are under investigation for the theft of 1,008 engines from the Kia car manufacturing factory over three years, according to police. They are accused of colluding with scrap dealers to steal the engines, worth $2.3 million. The police investigation has also uncovered hints of interstate crime networks. Andhra Pradesh police are investigating the case. The missing engines were purchased from sister car manufacturer Hyundai (005380). There is also suspicion of collusion between former and current employees in the incident.

According to a police document dated April 16, a preliminary police investigation found that two former Kia India factory workers, a team leader, and a section head in the engine dispatch department were involved in smuggling the engines out of the factory using fake invoices and forged gate passes. They conspired with two other individuals who helped with the transport and two scrap dealers who facilitated the sale. The theft involved multiple trucks with fake or forged registration numbers.

Kia India said in a statement to Reuters that the discrepancies were discovered last year when inventory management processes were improved. Kia India then conducted an internal investigation and reported the case to the police. Vinayakamoorthy Veluchamy, 37, the former head of the engine dispatch department at the Kia factory, is currently in custody and has applied to the state high court for bail. Media reports said he claimed he was not involved in the alleged thefts.

Police records identify another accused Kia worker as Pathan Saleem, 33, a former team leader who worked at the factory from 2020 to 2025. He is currently absconding. No charges have been officially filed against the two former employees yet, but they have been named as accused in the investigation.