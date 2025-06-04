Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Extraordinary General Meeting Of Jyske Realkredit A/S


2025-06-04 07:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 June 2025
Corporate Announcement No. 48/2025

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S
On 4 June 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S held an extraordinary general meeting. Managing Director Niels Erik Jakobsen resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The general meeting approved the Supervisory Board's motion to elect Lars Stensgaard Mørch, CEO and Managing Director, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Subsequently the Supervisory Board consists of Lars Stensgaard Mørch, CEO and Managing Director, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Director, Peter Schleidt, Managing Director, Morten Lykke, Director, Kim Henriksen and Steen Brastrup Clasen, the latter two elected by the employees. At the meeting of the Supervisory Board after the general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Lars Stensgaard Mørch as its Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as its Deputy Chairman.

Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Lars Stensgaard Mørch
Chairman of the Supervisory Board


MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109635581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search