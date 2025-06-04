Extraordinary General Meeting Of Jyske Realkredit A/S
Corporate Announcement No. 48/2025
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S
On 4 June 2025, Jyske Realkredit A/S held an extraordinary general meeting. Managing Director Niels Erik Jakobsen resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The general meeting approved the Supervisory Board's motion to elect Lars Stensgaard Mørch, CEO and Managing Director, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Subsequently the Supervisory Board consists of Lars Stensgaard Mørch, CEO and Managing Director, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Director, Peter Schleidt, Managing Director, Morten Lykke, Director, Kim Henriksen and Steen Brastrup Clasen, the latter two elected by the employees. At the meeting of the Supervisory Board after the general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Lars Stensgaard Mørch as its Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as its Deputy Chairman.
Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lars Stensgaard Mørch
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Legal Disclaimer:
