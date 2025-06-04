Bread Financial To Participate In The Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread FinancialHoldings, Inc (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers, today announced the company's participation in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11.

Bread Financial Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will take place at 1:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live here.

The fireside chat can also be accessed through Bread Financial's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Bread Financial ®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.



To learn more about Bread Financial, our global associates and our sustainability commitments, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Brian Vereb - Investor Relations

Susan Haugen - Investor Relations

Rachel Stultz - Media

