Foods To Avoid This Monsoon For Better Digestion And Health
During the monsoon season, the cool air can make you feel sluggish and less enthusiastic about work. This often leads to cravings for a hot cup of tea and some crispy snacks. However, it's crucial to choose snacks that don't compromise our digestive health. Therefore, it's best to avoid certain foods during the rainy season to stay healthy. This post will discuss these foods and the reasons for avoiding them.
- Avoid street food like pani puri and bhel puri during the monsoon season. Cleanliness and hygiene are paramount during this time. Avoid consuming pre-cut fruits sold by street vendors. They can be contaminated with dust, flies, mosquitoes, and their droppings. Refrain from buying stale samosas, vadas, and pakoras from tea stalls during the rainy season. Power outages are common during monsoons. Avoid consuming meat and poultry dishes from shops, as proper refrigeration might be compromised. Consume fresh seafood during the monsoon season. Otherwise, it's best to avoid it. Dairy products spoil quickly during the rainy season. It's best to steer clear of them. Avoid street-side sugarcane juice and lemon soda during the monsoon. The source and hygiene of the ice used in these drinks are often questionable. While fresh salads are generally healthy, the cleanliness of the cutting tools and the vendor's hands can be a concern. It's best to avoid them during the monsoon.
Note:
If you crave your favorite snacks during the rainy season, prepare them at home and enjoy them fresh!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment