Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foods To Avoid This Monsoon For Better Digestion And Health

2025-06-04 07:30:46
During the monsoon season, the cool air can make you feel sluggish and less enthusiastic about work. This often leads to cravings for a hot cup of tea and some crispy snacks. However, it's crucial to choose snacks that don't compromise our digestive health. Therefore, it's best to avoid certain foods during the rainy season to stay healthy. This post will discuss these foods and the reasons for avoiding them.

  • Avoid street food like pani puri and bhel puri during the monsoon season. Cleanliness and hygiene are paramount during this time.
  • Avoid consuming pre-cut fruits sold by street vendors. They can be contaminated with dust, flies, mosquitoes, and their droppings.
  • Refrain from buying stale samosas, vadas, and pakoras from tea stalls during the rainy season.
  • Power outages are common during monsoons. Avoid consuming meat and poultry dishes from shops, as proper refrigeration might be compromised.
  • Consume fresh seafood during the monsoon season. Otherwise, it's best to avoid it.
  • Dairy products spoil quickly during the rainy season. It's best to steer clear of them.
  • Avoid street-side sugarcane juice and lemon soda during the monsoon. The source and hygiene of the ice used in these drinks are often questionable.
  • While fresh salads are generally healthy, the cleanliness of the cutting tools and the vendor's hands can be a concern. It's best to avoid them during the monsoon.

Note:

If you crave your favorite snacks during the rainy season, prepare them at home and enjoy them fresh!

