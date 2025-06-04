RCB Players To Be Felicitated At Vidhana Soudha By Government At 4 PM, Says Home Minister G Parameshwara

New Delhi: After scripting history by winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to receive a grand felicitation from the Karnataka government on Wednesday. The celebrations will begin with an official ceremony at the iconic Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru before the victory procession proceeds toward M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara outlined the event details, saying, "At the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha at 4 o'clock, the RCB players will come here and the Honourable Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the government will felicitate them.

The program may be about 45 minutes to 1 hour. After the felicitation, the Honourable Chief Minister will personally congratulate them, and then definitely somebody on behalf of the team will speak, most probably, though I don't know yet who that will be. That is the program we have organized."

RCB, led by a spirited performance from their players, defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending an 18-year-long wait for the coveted title. The win triggered citywide celebrations, with fans flooding the streets in red and gold.

The Vidhana Soudha ceremony is expected to be a moment of pride for the team and its loyal supporters, followed by a victory parade that will culminate at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's fortress and home ground.

The Karnataka government is coordinating with police and traffic authorities to manage the crowd and ensure smooth proceedings as the state honours one of its most celebrated sporting triumphs.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also shared the government's plans for the homecoming celebration.

"The RCB boys brought us respect and pride," he said.

"I watched the full match, and I congratulate them on behalf of the people of Karnataka. We welcome the RCB team. Our police officers and the government are thinking about how we can honour them. We are making preparations for the celebration," he added.