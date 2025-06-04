Swing Trade Bet: SEBI RIA Says HAL Can Trigger More Gains If It Breaks Out Above ₹5,100

SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence notes that Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares have strengthened since mid-April. The stock has formed a solid base near ₹4,900–₹4,950.

It recently tested ₹5,050 levels and is now consolidating slightly, indicating healthy profit booking.

Technical indicators support its uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is cooling off at 58, showing room for further upside after this minor breather.

Financial Independence notes that a daily close above ₹5,050–₹5,100 could reignite bullish momentum toward ₹5,250 and above.

On the downside, they see a strong support zone at ₹4,850–₹4,900

Fundamentally, HAL stands strong with increasing defense orders, Make-in-India tailwinds, and a dominant market position.

According to Financial Independence, HAL remains a high-conviction pick for short-term swing or positional trades, especially if volume builds up again.

However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment on this counter turned 'bearish' in May.

HAL shares have risen 18% year-to-date (YTD).

