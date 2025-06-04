Timken India, Indo Amines Rally 20% In A Month: SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar Sees More Upside Ahead

SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar is bullish on Timken India and Indo Amines, driven by their strong technical chart setups, robust earnings, and sectoral growth trends.

He believes there is more room for rally.

Timken India

Timken India shares have rallied 22% in the last month. Kumar is bullish on this stock, driven by its strong fundamentals and technical setup.

The company is positioned to benefit from sectoral tailwinds such as automation, railway electrification, and an emphasis on renewable energy.

Kumar highlights that the company is almost debt-free. It also posted its highest revenue and profit in the last twelve quarters.

He also notes that domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have increased their stake in Timken India over the last two quarters.

On the technical front, he highlights the cup-and-handle pattern breakout, which is considered a bullish signal.

Kumar believes the stock is holding firm above ₹3,310 with support at ₹3,059 on a closing basis.

Timken India manufactures and distributes anti-friction bearings, primarily tapered roller bearings, and mechanical power transmission products for automotive, railway, and industrial sectors.

Indo Amines

Indo Amines shares have rallied 20% in the last month. Kumar is positive on this stock, driven by its technical breakout, strong earnings performance, and promoter confidence.

The company recorded its highest sales growth in 13 quarters. Based on its P/E ratio, Kumar believes the stock is undervalued.

Another notable growth trigger is the promoter buying shares, signalling management's confidence in future prospects.

On the technical side, Kumar highlights an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern breakout for the stock. On a closing basis, he sees momentum above ₹160 with support at ₹139.

Indo Amines specializes in producing high-quality specialty chemicals for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and various industrial sectors. The company is poised to benefit from increasing industrial and global demand.

