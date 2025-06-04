Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's Multi-Star Film Earns THIS Whopping Amount Before Release Here's How
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is making waves! Reports say it's already raked in over ₹100 crore before hitting theaters. How? Let's find out
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is creating a buzz. Fans eagerly await its release on June 6th.
News about Housefull 5 keeps coming. The latest? It's earned over ₹100 crore before release!
Reports suggest Housefull 5 earned ₹135 crore from satellite, streaming, and music rights. It'll stream 8 weeks after its theatrical release.
Housefull 5's budget is reportedly ₹375 crore. Excluding promotions, production cost is ₹225 crore.
Housefull 5 will release on 5000 screens. Advance bookings are open and doing well, reportedly earning over ₹5.5 crore.
Housefull 5 boasts a huge star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more.
Analysts predict a strong opening day for Housefull 5, estimating between ₹28-30 crore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment