Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's Multi-Star Film Earns THIS Whopping Amount Before Release Here's How


2025-06-04 07:30:09
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is making waves! Reports say it's already raked in over ₹100 crore before hitting theaters. How? Let's find out

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is creating a buzz. Fans eagerly await its release on June 6th.

News about Housefull 5 keeps coming. The latest? It's earned over ₹100 crore before release!

Reports suggest Housefull 5 earned ₹135 crore from satellite, streaming, and music rights. It'll stream 8 weeks after its theatrical release.

Housefull 5's budget is reportedly ₹375 crore. Excluding promotions, production cost is ₹225 crore.

Housefull 5 will release on 5000 screens. Advance bookings are open and doing well, reportedly earning over ₹5.5 crore.

Housefull 5 boasts a huge star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more.

Analysts predict a strong opening day for Housefull 5, estimating between ₹28-30 crore.

