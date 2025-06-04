'Trump Called And Narendra Ji Surrendered': Rahul Gandhi's Swipe At PM Over India-Pak Conflict

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government on Tuesday over his allegations of mediation by the United States in Operation Sindoor, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "surrendered after the US President Donald Trump's call" and that India had bifurcated Pakistan in 1971 war despite threat by the United States.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked the BJP-RSS and alleged that if slight pressure is exerted on them, "they run away out of fear"

"Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. If slight pressure is put on them, they run away out of fear. When Trump called Modi ji-'Modi ji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narender ji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, Seventh Fleet (came from the US), India Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have this habit of writing letters of surrender," Rahul Gandhi said.

ट्रंप का एक फोन आया और नरेंद्र जी तुरंत surrender हो गए - इतिहास गवाह है, यही BJP-RSS का character है, ये हमेशा झुकते हैं।भारत ने 1971 में अमेरिका की धमकी के बावजूद पाकिस्तान को तोड़ा था। कांग्रेस के बब्बर शेर और शेरनियां Superpowers से लड़ते हैं, कभी झुकते नहीं। twitter/RhdQWdRBtV

- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2025

The 1971 war between India and Pakistan led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Rahul Gandhi also made allegations against the Modi government in a post on X.

"Trump's phone came and Narendraji immediately surrendered. History is witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always budge. India had bifurcated Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat by the United States," Rahul Gandhi said in his post. "The 'babbar sher' and 'shernis' of Congress fight the Superpowers, they do not bow," he added.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi responded to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action following call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart.