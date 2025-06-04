Monsoon Session From July 21 To August 12, First Since Operation Sindoor

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday announced that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, marking the first sitting of both Houses since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.

The session will begin at 11 am on July 21, following a three-month break. It is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition demanding urgent discussion on national security, foreign policy decisions, and civilian casualties reported during and after the India-Pakistan conflict that followed the Pahalgam attack.

Opposition's special session demand

The announcement of the Monsoon Session comes amid renewed calls from Opposition leaders for a special session of Parliament to discuss key developments post-Pahalgam.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, shared a letter signed by senior leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," the letter said.

Kharge criticised the central government for allegedly withholding critical information from Parliament.

"The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament, keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark," he said.

He further raised concerns about multiple national security issues, including:



The killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri,

The government's ceasefire announcements, and The implications of these developments for India's foreign policy and internal security.

Impeachment motion against HC judge on agenda

In another significant development, government sources said that the Centre is preparing to bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court during the upcoming session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has reportedly started consultations with various political parties regarding the motion.

The move follows a Supreme Court-constituted in-house inquiry into allegations involving "burnt cash" reportedly found in a storeroom at Justice Varma's residence. The inquiry committee submitted its findings to the Prime Minister and the President of India last month.

"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has started speaking to all parties for an impeachment motion against HC judge Yashwant Varma," a senior source confirmed.

If moved, this would be one of the rare instances of judicial impeachment proceedings in India and is expected to spark major legal and political debate.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's swipe

After government's announcement about the Monsoon Session, TMC leader Derek O'Brien's took a jibe and posted on X, "Parliamentophobia (noun) My word for the acute condition of a (Modi) government who have a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Running away from a Special Session."

High-stakes session ahead

The Monsoon Session is shaping up to be politically charged, with expected debates on:



The fallout of Operation Sindoor

Civilian deaths and ceasefire decisions

Demands for transparency in national security matters The possible impeachment of a sitting High Court judge

This session will also test the government's communication strategy, given mounting criticism over Parliament being kept out of key discussions, even as international diplomatic outreach continues.

