BJP's Self-Styled Supreme Leader Jibe To Rahul Gandhi's Narender, Surrender Swipe On India-Pak Conflict

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday strongly criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "surrender" remarks on Operation Sindoor, saying that such statements show how sick and dangerous his mentality has become. Addressing a press conference, the BJP MP stated that by making extremely cheap and low-level statements, Rahul Gandhi shows that he lacks maturity and seriousness.

"On one side, all-party delegation, which consists MPs from the opposition too, including Congress, which were sent by India to different countries to put forward India's stance, are coming back. On another side, by making extremely cheap, low-level statements, the self-proclaimed, self-styled, supreme leader, the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is telling the world that even after becoming the LoP, he lacks the seriousness and maturity that the post requires... The matter is not just about his lack of maturity, but it is serious. How Rahul Gandhi compared our armed forces' valour and army officers' brief on Operation Sindoor's success with surrender, shows how sick and dangerous his mentality has become," Trivedi said during a press conference.

Sharpening his attacks on Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said, "There is a saying in Hindi- 'Naya mullah zyada pyaaj khaata hai.' But here 'gair mullah iss kadar pyaaj khaane mein laga hai', that he doesn't realise how badly he is insulting this country's self-respect and the army's valour."

Pointing out that such statements are not even made by the Pakistani Army Chief or any terrorist group, Trivedi asked Gandhi if he wants to go one step ahead of them.

"Till now, Congress leaders were making headlines in Pakistani media, their statements were being quoted in Pakistani Parliament. But for the first time, Rahul Gandhi has said something which even the Army Chief of Pakistan has not said, nor has any terrorist organisation of Pakistan. Even Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed have not said such a thing. None of them said that India surrendered... I want to ask Rahul Gandhi- Does he want to get one step ahead of these people? Till now, he was giving cover fire to the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani army and terrorist organisations. Is he trying to become their leader now?," said Trivedi.

Rahul Gandhi's "Narendra, surrender" remark sparks row

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government on Tuesday over allegations of mediation by the United States in Operation Sindoor.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "followed" Donald Trump following a call by the US leader and that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not budge to the US in the 1971 war.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers in Bhopal, LoP Rahul Gandhi said,“Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. They run away out of fear if slight pressure is put on them. When Trump called Modiji- Modiji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narenderji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, the Seventh Fleet (which came from the US), India Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have had the habit of writing letters of surrender.”