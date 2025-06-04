Assam Floods Worsen: 12 Dead, Over 6.3 Lakh Affected Across 21 Districts Rescue Ops On

Following continuous rainfall and rising water levels of the Brahmaputra river, several families in Assam's Morigaon and Darrang districts have been displaced. Residents like Md Raham Ali and his family are now living in makeshift tents. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood has affected over 6.33 lakh people across 21 districts, while rescue and relief operations are underway.

Speaking to ANI, Md Raham said, "We have lived here with my family members for the last three days. The flood waters entered our house. Many food items, such as paddy rice and other household goods, have been damaged. My house is now under water. We are now facing lots of problems here, including drinking water."

Ali mentioned that although they are initially from the Darrang district, they are currently taking shelter near a highland in Morigaon.

"Not only I, but 40 other families of Hiloikhunda village are also facing similar problems. Many food items, including paddy rice, have been damaged due to the flood. If rain continues, the situation will become more critical," he added.

Several flood-affected families in Morigaon district have moved to nearby highlands to escape the rising waters.

Lali Khatun, another resident affected by the floods, told ANI that her family couldn't save any food grains as flood waters rushed into their home.

"We have been taking shelter here for the last 3 days. We are now facing a food crisis, drinking water problems," she said continuous heavy rainfall, the Brahmaputra River has flooded numerous villages under the Mayong revenue circle in Morigaon district.

Assam flood crisis: 12 dead in floods, 5 in landslides

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), this year's floods have claimed 12 lives, with five more deaths attributed to landslides. On Tuesday alone, six more people, including two children, drowned in floodwaters. The ASDMA reported one death each in the Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts, while one person was reported missing in Cachar.

It has affected over 6.33 lakh people across 21 districts in the state, including Hailakandi, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Kamrup, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, Karbi Anglong West, Darrang, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Dima-Hasao, and Jorhat.

Currently, 1506 villages under 69 revenue circles are submerged, with 14,739.33 hectares of crop area inundated district is the worst affected, with 2,31,536 people impacted, followed by Nagaon (99,819), Cachar (89,344), Hailakandi (78,038), and Lakhimpur (43,651), as per ASDMA.

Over 2.57 lakh people are sheltering in 511 relief camps and distribution centres across flood-hit areas. Additionally, 494,132 domestic animals have also been affected in the ongoing crisis, and floodwaters washed away 151 animals on Tuesday.

Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence, and trained volunteers are conducting rescue and relief operations. On Tuesday alone, 863 flood-affected individuals were rescued from various areas.