Housefull 5 OTT Details: Know When And Where Akshay Kumar's Comedy Drama Will Stream
Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, is set to release in theaters soon. Details about its OTT premiere and expected box office performance have now surfaced, leaving fans eager to know where it will stream.
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is hitting theaters in just 2 days. The craze for the film, releasing on June 6, is tremendous. This multi-starrer film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Before the film's release, exciting news has surfaced about its OTT release. According to Pinkvilla, the film was made on a budget of 225 crores.
Where to Stream Housefull 5
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is currently creating a lot of buzz. Everyone seems eager to watch the film. Information has surfaced regarding the film's OTT release. It's reported that the digital rights are with Amazon Prime Video. The makers have struck a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime. Housefull 5 will stream on the OTT platform at least 8 weeks after its theatrical release. Considering the film's hype, trade analysts predict an opening day box office collection of around 28 to 30 crores.
Housefull 5 to Release on 5000 Screens
Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer, Housefull 5, will release on approximately 5000 screens. Advance bookings are also happening rapidly. According to sacnilk, around 69828 tickets have already been sold for the first day of Housefull 5. The film has already earned 5.67 crores from advance bookings. Tickets are selling briskly in cities like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Chhattisgarh. Housefull 5 is performing well overseas, with pre-sales figures reaching $5 million. This could be Akshay Kumar's biggest foreign opener yet.
About Housefull 5
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This comedy-drama features stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.
