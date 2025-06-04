IPL 2025: Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Moved To Tears As RCB Clinches Victory [WATCH]

Allu Arjun's son, Ayaan, gets emotional after RCB's victory in the IPL 2025 final. A heartwarming video of the young Virat Kohli fan celebrating has gone viral.

The 18th IPL final saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win the trophy for the first time in 18 years, led by Rajat Patidar. Virat Kohli played for RCB. Allu Arjun's 11-year-old son, Ayaan, a big fan of Kohli and RCB, got emotional after their victory. A video of this moment has gone viral.

Allu Arjun shared the video of his emotional son Ayaan

Sharing Ayaan's video, Allu Arjun wrote in the caption, "Ayaan getting emotional. Virat Kohli fan boy moment. Such a cutie chinni babu." Along with this, he has hashtagged Allu Ayaan, RCB, and IPL 2025. In the video, Ayaan can be heard saying,“I love Kohli. I Like Him So Much. I Got Into Cricket Because Of Him”.

Allu Arjun's son reacted like this when RCB won the match

In the video, Ayaan can be seen lying on his stomach on the ground with his face down. This was the moment when the match was in its final stage. Ayaan was cheering for RCB and praying for its victory. As soon as Kohli's team won the match, Ayaan poured a water bottle over himself and shouted, "Finally, after 18 years." The tears of joy in his eyes and the expression on his face about RCB's victory are visible.

Allu Arjun's fans showered love on his son

After seeing Allu Arjun's post, his fans are showering love on Ayaan. Many internet users have shared red heart emojis. One user wrote, "So cute." Another user commented, "RCB Power." One user wrote, "Ayaan has been waiting for this moment since before he was even born." A user commented, "A Virat fan while having Pushpa at home."