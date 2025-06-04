Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Globus Spirits Seen As Short-Term Buy Amid Uptrend: SEBI RA Wealthfino


2025-06-04 07:29:41
​Globus Spirits Ltd is showing signs of sustained bullish momentum, with SEBI-registered analyst WealthFino highlighting it as a potential one- to two-year investment opportunity based on technical factors.

At the time of writing, shares of Globus Spirits were trading at ₹1,009.75, up 2.17% on the day.

According to WealthFino, the stock is currently hovering around its 9-week EMA of ₹984, which is acting as a short-term resistance. 

The price structure continues to post higher highs and higher lows, a sign of an ongoing uptrend supported by a rising trendline.

WealthFino recommends accumulation in the ₹940–₹950 range, citing solid volume support and consistent buying on dips near the trendline, signaling strong accumulation. 

The analyst has set upside targets at ₹1,090, ₹1,148, and ₹1,200. 

However, a breakdown below ₹880 may suggest a trend reversal or an extended consolidation period.

WealthFino advises applying proper risk management and stop-loss strategies, noting that volume-backed rebounds near trendline support add conviction to the current setup.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

The stock has risen 15.4% so far in 2025.

