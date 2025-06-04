Shree Pushkar Chemicals, Ramco Industries: SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar Makes A Bullish Case For These 2 Midcap Stocks
Investors looking for value-driven growth plays should monitor Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Ramco Industries, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.
He has flagged these companies, citing a combination of undervaluation, strong fundamentals, and bullish technical set-ups.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers
Shree Pushkar Chemicals is on analysts' radar after a 40% surge in the last month.
Kumar notes a mix of undervaluation, strong technicals, rising institutional interest, and business momentum in this stock.
He also points out that Shree Pushkar Chemicals has delivered over 90% return on investment in the past year.
From a fundamental perspective, he believes that Shree Pushkar appears undervalued based on its P/E ratio. The company recently reported its highest sales and profits in the last 13 quarters, with a notable margin improvement.
And more importantly, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have doubled their stake in the last quarter.
On the technical side, Kumar observed a clear trendline breakout. He adds that the stock is showing strength above ₹330 with a support level at ₹289 on a closing basis
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers manufactures dyes, dye intermediates, fertilizers, and cattle feed supplements.
Ramco Industries
Ramco Industries shares have rallied 20% in the last month. Kumar sees a bullish case based on its fundamentals and technical charts.
On the valuation front, Kumar highlights that Ramco Industries appears undervalued based on its P/E ratio, making it attractive for investors.
The company posted its highest year-on-year sales growth in the last eleven quarters.
The stock has seen a cup-and-handle pattern breakout on technical charts. Kumar adds that the stock looks promising above ₹280, with strong support at ₹254 on a closing basis.
Ramco Industries makes fibre cement sheets, calcium silicate boards, and cotton yarn, mainly for the building and textile industries. The company is positioned to benefit from sectoral growth trends.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment