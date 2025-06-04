Shree Pushkar Chemicals, Ramco Industries: SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar Makes A Bullish Case For These 2 Midcap Stocks

Investors looking for value-driven growth plays should monitor Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Ramco Industries, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.

He has flagged these companies, citing a combination of undervaluation, strong fundamentals, and bullish technical set-ups.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers

Shree Pushkar Chemicals is on analysts' radar after a 40% surge in the last month.

Kumar notes a mix of undervaluation, strong technicals, rising institutional interest, and business momentum in this stock.

He also points out that Shree Pushkar Chemicals has delivered over 90% return on investment in the past year.

From a fundamental perspective, he believes that Shree Pushkar appears undervalued based on its P/E ratio. The company recently reported its highest sales and profits in the last 13 quarters, with a notable margin improvement.

And more importantly, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have doubled their stake in the last quarter.

On the technical side, Kumar observed a clear trendline breakout. He adds that the stock is showing strength above ₹330 with a support level at ₹289 on a closing basis

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers manufactures dyes, dye intermediates, fertilizers, and cattle feed supplements.

Ramco Industries

Ramco Industries shares have rallied 20% in the last month. Kumar sees a bullish case based on its fundamentals and technical charts.

On the valuation front, Kumar highlights that Ramco Industries appears undervalued based on its P/E ratio, making it attractive for investors.

The company posted its highest year-on-year sales growth in the last eleven quarters.

The stock has seen a cup-and-handle pattern breakout on technical charts. Kumar adds that the stock looks promising above ₹280, with strong support at ₹254 on a closing basis.

Ramco Industries makes fibre cement sheets, calcium silicate boards, and cotton yarn, mainly for the building and textile industries. The company is positioned to benefit from sectoral growth trends.

