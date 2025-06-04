Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Ahead Of July Debut (WATCH)

With the announcement of its first foldable, Samsung is eager to add another model to the lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra may be released this year, according to previous hints from the firm. Although the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was technically introduced by Samsung last year, it scarcely counts as a genuine launch because it was only available in two countries and in extremely small quantities.

Although the South Korean tech behemoth has not yet confirmed all of the technical details, indications from its official teaser for the Unpacked event indicate that customer input has been crucial in shaping the new gadget. Samsung specifically states that it has "listened to users asking for bigger screens," which is a blatant indication that some significant enhancements are on the horizon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra teased?

Samsung started hinting at what it refers to as "the Next Chapter of Ultra" in a recent promotional post. Although the firm does not specifically name the Galaxy Z Fold series, the revised outline of what looks to be the next Galaxy Z Fold 7 is plainly seen in a brief animation included in the teaser.

Samsung has shared the first teaser for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.With ULTRA Experience....#GalaxyZFold7 #Samsung twitter/0rpfVk84uE

- Prathap G (@prathapgtech) June 4, 2025

The teaser itself is a little odd. Samsung uses vague terminology instead of specifically mentioning foldable smartphones, frequently referring to the enigmatic product as a "Ultra experience" and calling it the "Galaxy Ultra." Since there has been no evidence that the tech giant intends to rename its foldable series under the Ultra label, this word choice has drawn criticism.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What can you expect?

Recent reports and industry sources indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will probably include a large 8.2-inch folding display in addition to a 6.5-inch cover screen. These size improvements would represent a major improvement over the previous model and would be consistent with Samsung's efforts to enhance the media consumption and multitasking user experience.

Although Samsung has not yet publicly confirmed the date, the actual presentation is anticipated to occur around the second week of July. The Z Fold 7 will launch with a significantly slimmer design if the rumors are accurate. According to reports, while open, the foldable might be as thin as 4.54mm, which would make it around 1mm smaller than the Fold 6. According to one especially audacious claim, when unfurled, the thickness might be as low as 3.9mm. Such proportions, however, could be challenging to accomplish in real life and might jeopardize the structural soundness of the gadget.

The Fold 7 is 3.1 mm thinner than its predecessor when folded, with a tip measurement of about 9 mm. The greater screen real estate, which gives Samsung more freedom to more effectively distribute internal components, is probably what made this streamlined profile feasible.