No Power Outages Expected This Summer Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There is currently no significant risk of scheduled power outages in Ukraine, even during peak consumption on hot days.

The press service of NPC Ukrenergo provided this information in a commentary for Ukrinform's publication.

"At present, there is no significant risk of implementing restrictive measures during the summer, even at peak consumption on the hottest days. The repair campaign at key generation facilities was strategically planned to ensure the power system can fully meet consumer demand," the company said.

Slovakia to allocate EUR 84M forinfrastructure restoration

Ukrenergo stated that the power system has not faced attacks on the same scale this year as it did in 2024. Furthermore, restoration efforts have enabled the company to bring previously damaged generation facilities back online and fully restore transmission networks, reinforcing the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Additionally, the construction of new distributed generation facilities has positively contributed to the overall stability of the energy system.

Ukrenergo emphasized that preparations are underway to ensure trunk power grids and high-voltage substations can handle increased seasonal loads, both in the summer and throughout the autumn and winter months.

As earlier reported, Slovakia pledged EUR 84 million in loans and grants to support the restoration and development of Ukrenergo's infrastructure projects.