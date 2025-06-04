Partisans Report Enhanced Security At Russian Military Airfields In Crimea
This was reported on Telegram by the Atesh partisan movement, according to Ukrinform.
“Following the massive Ukrainian UAV attacks on Russia's strategic bases on June 1, the Russians revised their approaches to guarding their airfields in Crimea. According to our agents within the Russian Armed Forces, air defense units have intensified perimeter patrols of airfields, including those in Saky, Dzhankoi, and Hvardiyske,” the statement reads.
It is noted that Russian soldiers complain about round-the-clock duty shifts and fatigue due to insufficient personnel for such tasks.
Additionally, inspections of trucks at the administrative border between Crimea and Kherson region have been drastically increased.Read also: Partisan s blow up Russian military train near Melitopo
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an unprecedented and unique special operation simultaneously striking four Russian military airfields deep in Russian territory. According to SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk, 41 aircraft were damaged by drone strikes, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 models. Overall, about 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at Russia's main base airfields were hit.
Photo source: wikimapia
